A Georgia man's loved ones are filing a lawsuit against one of America's largest mattress manufacturers after he was found dead inside a trailer on the company’s property.

Joshua Armour, 27, disappeared in October, causing his family to frantically search for him. They ultimately tracked his phone location to the Sealy Mattress Company's facility in Conyers, Georgia, according to the lawsuit.

The family alerted a supervisor at the facility that Armour's phone showed him on the property, but employees were allegedly told to lock all the trailers because they were concerned about an unknown person at the location, the lawsuit stated. The family also said they were not allowed to search the area and were asked to leave.

Armour's body was found a week later locked inside a trailer at the Sealy Mattress facility. He was allegedly suffering from a mental health crisis when he wandered onto the property.

Jasmine Jennings, Armour's fiancée, alleges in the suit that he died a "horrific and inexplicable" death "due to the willful failures and gross negligence of Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and related entities."

"Sealy did absolutely nothing to locate or protect Joshua," the lawsuit said, in part.

"Tragically, Sealy chose to act only to protect its own property, while consciously choosing to disregard the life of Joshua and the pleas of his family," it added.

Tempur Sealy International expressed their condolences in a statement on Friday and stated they are investigating the incident.

"We have been conducting a thorough investigation to understand all the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and have fully cooperated with local authorities," the company said.

According to reports by The Associated Press, the company has a surveillance video of an unidentified person on the property, but the supervisor that night refused to let the family see it, making it impossible to confirm if it was Armour, said Mark Johnson, one of the family's lawyers.

"We have reached out to Sealy by letter and asked for all video and haven’t received a response," Johnson said. "Nothing."

Armour’s family has requested a jury trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.