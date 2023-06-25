Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia man allegedly hit, killed by oncoming train, police investigating

Authorities in Georgia found a man dead next to the train tracks

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
One man is dead after he was allegedly hit by a train and killed Saturday evening at a railroad crossing in Georgia, police said.

DeKalb County Police said they responded to a 911 call for a person being struck by a CSX train at the intersection of East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Kelton Drive in Tucker, Georgia just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

When authorities arrived, they found a dead man next to the tracks.

Freight train

A CSX freight train runs through Homestead, Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. ((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar))

It is not immediately clear how the incident happened or what led up to the man being hit by the train.

The victim has not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.