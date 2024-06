A Georgia man allegedly seen attacking a pregnant woman at an Atlanta pizzeria has been arrested, authorities said this week.

Willie Grace, 52, who has a long criminal history, was taken into police custody on Monday and had been a negative presence at Fellini’s Pizza for years, the manager told Fox Atlanta. On Friday, officers responded to the pizza shop where the manager said a man entered and refused to leave.

TRUMP'S APPEAL TO DISQUALIFY FANI WILLIS FROM GA CASE GETS OCTOBER HEARING DATE

The man appeared to swing at a pregnant woman in the parking lot before re-entering the business and refusing to leave, police said. The suspect became upset and hit the glass door before fleeing the area, authorities said.

Caitlin Markli, the general manager of the restaurant, said Grace has appeared in the pizza shop before.

"This is actually the second time he’s broken the glass door in the same exact spot," Markli said. "Something’s got to be done for the people in the neighborhoods and the businesses around here because it’s ridiculous."

REP JORDAN URGES CONGRESS TO 'DEFUND LAWFARE ACTIVITIES' OF TRUMP PROSECUTORS

"His thing is hitting women … defecating in the parking lot, hurting our property, open drug use," Markli added. "We’ve had issues with him over the years but it’s gotten worse."

Grace has multiple arrests in Atlanta, police said, without disclosing his past alleged crimes. Markli said attempts have been made over the years to keep him off the premises.

"I’ve been trying to get a criminal trespass on him for years, but they have to be present when the police arrive for them to do that," she said. "It does make the employees feel unsafe."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Grace was taken to the Fulton County jail on suspicion of vandalism to property. Investigators are seeking the woman who was allegedly attacked.