Georgia Lyft passenger accused of raping, kidnapping driver: police

A man was arrested for allegedly raping and kidnapping a female Lyft driver in Georgia and stealing her car after she picked him up, police announced Tuesday.

Alpharetta Police said the ride-share driver picked up the passenger, Demarcus Johnson, on March 11 before he stole her vehicle, kidnapped her and raped her.

Detectives determined that Johnson gave the victim a sedative during the incident, police stated in a news release.

Johnson was arrested on Friday in connection with the incident. He was charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking, which is a felony.

Police told Fox 5 Atlanta that the woman woke up in an unfamiliar hotel room with her car missing.

Capt. R. Andrew Splawn told the outlet that Johnson and the victim hit it off during the Lyft ride and decided to have drinks together.

"The two engaged in conversation and agreed to have a drink with one another," Splawn said. "At which time the victim doesn’t remember and is unable to account for the events that evening."

Splawn said the victim's toxicology report came back showing prescription narcotics she had not been prescribed and did not consciously take.

A spokesperson for Lyft said in a statement to Fox 5 Atlanta that safety is important to the company and that Johnson's alleged actions are "reprehensible."

"Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is reprehensible and has no place in our community or anywhere in society," the spokesperson said. "We have been in contact with the driver to offer our support. Additionally, the rider’s account was permanently removed from the Lyft platform, and we assisted law enforcement with their investigation."

Splawn urged ride-share drivers and passengers to constantly be aware of their surroundings.

"Whether you're an operator, a driver, in a rideshare as a patron, it's always important to be aware of your surroundings and make sure you're vigilant," he said.

The incident remains under investigation.