Georgia inmates accused of killing prison guards could face death penalty

Georgia prosecutors said early Wednesday morning they will seek the death penalty against two escaped inmates accused of killing two prison guards.



Ricky Dubose, 24, and Donnie Rowe, 43, sat before Putnam County Superior Court Judge Brenda H. Trammell as prosecutors began to lay out their case.



“I have been asked dozens of times whether I am seeking the death penalty in this case. And I told everybody we are going to be thorough. We are going to be careful in this case. And we will,” District Attorney Stephen Bradley said in court.



Dubose and Rowe escaped in Putnam County, 80 miles southeast of Atlanta, while being transported to another prison early last week. The two men allegedly overpowered Sgt. Curtis Billue and Sgt. Christopher Monica on the bus before shooting them with a gun.



They were arrested a couple days later in Tennessee after a nationwide manhunt.



A funeral was held Tuesday at Methodist Church in central Georgia for Monica. He left behind a wife, two daughters and grandchildren.



A funeral for Billue was held at a local high school last Saturday.



Dobuse and Rowe are charged with murder, felony escape and hijacking a vehicle. A Putnam County grand jury will convene on Sept. 18th.