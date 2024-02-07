Georgia infant's decapitation at childbirth in hospital ruled a homicide

The death of a baby who was decapitated during childbirth in a Georgia hospital last year has been ruled a homicide.

The baby, Treveon Isaiah Taylor, Jr., reportedly became stuck due to shoulder dystocia during the delivery by his mother, Jessica Ross, 20, on July 10, 2023, at the Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Dr. Tracey St. Julian, an OB-GYN, allegedly tried to deliver the child vaginally. Shortly before midnight, the decision was made to perform a Cesarean section and the infant’s body was delivered; the head was delivered vaginally.

In a lawsuit filed by the family, St. Julian is accused of using too much force during the birth of the child.

"In the process of trying to deliver this baby [St. Julian] pulled on the head and neck so hard, and manipulated them so hard, that the bones in the baby's skull, face and neck were broken," family attorney Rod Edmond said during a news conference in July.

The lawsuit alleges that St. Julian failed to tell Ross and her family about the decapitation. It also alleges that the hospital discouraged Ross and the baby's father, Treveon Taylor, from seeking an autopsy.

A report of the alleged decapitation was never made to authorities, Cory Lynch, an attorney for Ross, said during a news conference to announce the lawsuit. The death was flagged by a funeral home, he said.

In a second lawsuit, a second doctor, Dr. Jackson Gates, is accused of posting the graphic autopsy pictures of the child on social media . He was allegedly paid $2,500 to perform the autopsy and then posted images and videos of the baby's organs on Instagram.

A hospital spokesperson declined to comment on the matter to Fox News Digital, citing pending litigation.

In a previous statement, the hospital said its "heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those impacted by this tragic event."

"Our prayers also remain with the dedicated team of physicians, nurses and staff at Southern Regional Medical Center who cared for this patient," the statement said.

The hospital noted that St. Julian was never been an employee there.