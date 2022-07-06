Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia Guidestones explosion: Blast, significant damage reported at monument

Georgia says monument known as 'America's Stonehenge'

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Georgia reportedly are investigating an explosion Wednesday targeting the Georgia Guidestones monument, which the state says is known as "America's Stonehenge." 

Images circulating on social media purportedly show significant damage to the granite tourist attraction in northeastern Elbert County. 

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office is among the law enforcement agencies investigating and a bomb squad has been called to the scene, according to Fox5 Atlanta. 

"Known as America's Stonehenge, this 19-foot-high monument displays a 10-part message espousing the conservation of mankind and future generations in 12 languages," according to a description on the state of Georgia’s tourism website.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The George Guidestones, located in Elbert County, Georgia, is a granite monument inscribed with 12 languages.

The George Guidestones, located in Elbert County, Georgia, is a granite monument inscribed with 12 languages. (Google Maps)

"The Guidestones also serve as an astronomical calendar, and every day at noon the sun shines through a narrow hole in the structure and illuminates the day’s date on an engraving," the tourism website continued. 

"The names of four ancient languages are inscribed on the sides near the top: Babylonian cuneiform, Classical Greek, Sanskrit, and Egyptian Hieroglyphics, it added. "The Guidestones are mysterious in origin, for no one knows the identity of a group of sponsors who provided its specifications. 

Fox News' Rachel Paik contributed to this report.