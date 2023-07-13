Georgia girl attacked by rabid beaver while swimming in Lake Lanier

A rabid beaver bit a girl as she was swimming in Lake Lanier near Gainesville, Georgia, the first such attack in decades, officials said.

Hall County Animal Control Field Supervisor Kevin Buecker told WDUN that the girl was swimming on private property at the northern end of the lake on Saturday when the beaver bit her on the leg. The girl’s father then swiftly beat the beaver to death, WDUN reported.

The Hall County Government said Tuesday that the beaver’s body was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur, where it tested positive for rabies.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources told FOX 5 Atlanta that this is the first such beaver attack in over 20 years.

DNR Wildlife Resources Supervisor Don McGowan told WSB-TV that a game warden described the animal as "the biggest beaver he’s ever seen."

"He estimated it at 50 or 55 pounds which is about as big as they get in Georgia," McGowan added.

What provoked the animal's aggression is not immediately clear, as officials said there was no indication it could have been protecting baby beavers in the area, WDUN reported.

McGowan said the rabies infection could have been responsible.

"Once that rabies virus gets into the brain of the animal – in this case, a beaver – they just act crazy," he said.

Since the attack, the county placed a rabies warning sign near the Sardis Creek Boat Ramp.

Vaccines for rabies are readily available and cheap for people attacked by rabid animals or pet owners who wish to prevent infection.

According to FOX 5, vaccines are available for just $10 in the Hall County Animal Shelter.