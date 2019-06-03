Dramatic video shows 10-year-old Georgia girl rescuing toddler sister from nearly drowning in pool

A dramatic video shows a Georgia toddler nearly drowning in a pool earlier this month before her 10-year-old jumped into action and saved her life.

The footage from May 15 shows 3-year-old Kali Dallis wearing an inner tube as she jumps into the pool of a Chamblee apartment complex. Within seconds the inner tube flips over forcing the child under water.

The footage shows Dallis’ 10-year-old sister Jayla run from the other side of the pool, leap into the water, and pull Dallis to safety.

“She was, like heavy, so I had to pull her by her hair, and then I grabbed her by her waist and pulled her up,” Jayla Dallis told Channel Action 2 News.

Witnesses called rescue officials who took turns with the apartment operations manager performing CPR on the girl, the station reported. The girl was transferred to a hospital where she remained for two weeks in critical condition. She was sent home Friday after making a full recovery.

“It’s amazing. It’s a miracle. Don’t take your eyes off of them,” the girls’ mom Daneshia Dallis told Channel Action 2 News. “All the floats are not safe. Be careful. Watch your kids.”

Chamblee is about 15 miles northeast of Atlanta.