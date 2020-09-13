Expand / Collapse search
Georgia deputies reunite lost Dalmatian with family, woman charged with theft

Deputies said a woman responded to an ad about finding a dog and claimed to be its owner

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Georgia deputies reunited a lost Dalmatian with its rightful family on Saturday after a woman had claimed the dog as her own when it went missing last week, authorities said.

The family’s two pet dogs, a Dalmatian and a German shepherd, had gone missing Wednesday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The family reported the pups missing.

A woman found the dogs and immediately put an ad on Craigslist in hopes of finding the owners.

However, when the family saw the ad and called, she said a woman claiming to be the owner of the Dalmatian had already picked up the dog.

Deputies posed with the dalmatian and its young owner after reuniting the dog with its rightful family on Saturday.

The family called the sheriff’s office for help finding their stolen best friend.

Sheriff’s investigators got a tip on Friday about a woman walking a Dalmatian, the statement said. Deputies canvassed the area and located a vehicle that matched the description of the one driven by the woman who had claimed to be the dog’s owner.

Deputies went to the home where the vehicle was and spoke with 31-year-old Andrea Gore. They asked Gore about the missing Dalmatian and found the pup in her bathroom.

Gore was arrested and charged with theft of lost or mislaid property. She was held on a bond of $650.

Deputies returned the lost Dalmatian to its family and snapped a photo with the dog its happy young owner after being reunited.

