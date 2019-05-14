Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide
Published

Georgia couple found guilty of murdering 15-day-old daughter while on meth

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Christopher McNabb was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 10 years in the death of his daughter. (FOX5 Atlanta)

Christopher McNabb was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 10 years in the death of his daughter. (FOX5 Atlanta)

A young Georgia couple high on meth were found guilty of murdering their infant, according to a report.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported that Courtney Marie Bell and Christopher McNabb would face harsh sentences for the death of their 15-day-old daughter, Caliyah, in 2017.

McNabb was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 10 years.

Courtney Marie Bell was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 15 years to serve, plus another 10-year sentence to serve concurrently. (FOX5 Atlanta)

Courtney Marie Bell was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 15 years to serve, plus another 10-year sentence to serve concurrently. (FOX5 Atlanta)

Bell was sentenced to 30 years in prison, plus another 10-year sentence to serve concurrently.

The jury convicted the couple in an hour.

The couple reported their daughter missing; the girl was found in a bag that belonged to McNabb.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During her sentencing, Bell said, “Y’all know I didn’t do this.”

Superior Court Judge John Ott, as the news outlet reported, told Bell her actions “flies in the face of what any mother would do” by using meth.

Click for more from FOX 5 Atlanta.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.