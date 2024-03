Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Two brothers in Georgia were sentenced to decades in prison for attacking their roommate during a heated argument over Mexican politics and religion, prosecutors said Monday.

A Carroll County jury convicted Hector Rodriguez, 56, and Jesus Rodriguez Vicerra, 47, of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery. Hector Rodriguez was also found guilty of trying to flee from a police officer and driving under the influence.

Hector Rodriguez was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 11 years on probation, and Jesus Rodriguez Vicerra to 30 years.

The incident began on March 11, 2023, in the house all three of them rented together, the Carrolton Police Department said.

Jesus Rodriguez Vicerra was mocking the victim's Christian faith and ripped a Saint Jude pendant from the victim's neck, prosecutors said. They had been arguing over religion and Mexican politics, authorities said.

Following a first fight on the porch, the brothers followed the victim and a witness onto the driveway.

The victim said he tried to leave the home but that Hector Rodriguez gave his brother a knife and yelled "kill him." He tried to run but was caught and stabbed in the right arm, which lacerated an artery, authorities said.

The victim ran to a church parking lot where he collapsed. A University of West Georgia student witnessed what was happening and called 911.

First responders stopped the bleeding by applying a tourniquet and the victim was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for emergency surgery.

The brothers fled the scene but were later stopped by police officers. Hector Rodriguez was under the influence of alcohol and Jesus Rodriguez was found with two knives, one of which tested positive for the victim's DNA, police said.

"This was essentially a hate crime that would have resulted in a murder if not for the quick action of Carrollton Police Department," Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney John Herbert Cranford said in a statement. "I am thankful that this victim will be able to practice his faith freely while these defendants spend decades in Georgia’s prison system."