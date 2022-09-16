Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

Georgia authorities discover body of woman last seen at bar meeting online acquaintance

Yolanda Brown was last seen on Sept. 2 and visited a bar after leaving her Covington, Georgia home and never returned, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The body of an Atlanta-area woman missing since earlier this month was found this week inside a car along a freeway.

Yolanda Brown, 53, left her Covington home on Sept. 2 and never returned, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said. Her son, Joshua Doughy, said his mother was last seen at a bar where she met up with someone she connected with online, Fox Atlanta reported. 

The Georgia State Patrol said troopers found a car similar to Brown's 2020 black Chevy Impala where she was found dead along Interstate 20. 

MISSING KAYLEE JONES: NO ‘SUBSTANTIATED’ TIPS 3 MONTHS AFTER GEORGIA TEEN'S DISAPPEARANCE

Yolanda Brown, 53, was last seen Sept. 2. Her body was found this week inside a car along a freeway, according to reports. 

Yolanda Brown, 53, was last seen Sept. 2. Her body was found this week inside a car along a freeway, according to reports.  (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities have not released a cause of death. It was not clear how long the car was there when it was found. 

"This is not the outcome they were hoping for, yet the family is grateful for the community support and outpouring of love they have received during this difficult time," Brown's family said in a statement released Friday by the Davis Bozeman Law Firm.

Fox News has reached out to the sheriff's office and state police. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.