George Floyd riots: LAPD has arrested over 2,700 people since unrest began, police chief says

More than 2,700 people in Los Angeles have been arrested in the days since protests accompanied by violence and looting began in the wake of George Floyd's death, authorities said Tuesday.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told the city's Police Commission -- a civilian oversight board that oversees the department -- that about 2,500 of the arrests were for failure to disperse and curfew violations. The rest were for a range of suspected crimes, including burglary, looting and assaults on police officers.

Like other cities across the country, Los Angeles has seen several days of demonstrations since the death of Floyd in Minneapolis. The protests, while mostly peaceful, have escalated at times into violence, rioting and vandalism, including the destruction and torching of several police vehicles.

GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS: RIOTERS TARGET POLICE ACROSS US; 4 SHOT IN ST LOUIS, 1 IN VEGAS, BRONX HIT-AND-RUN CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Officials have imposed curfews throughout Los Angeles County in an attempt to curb civil unrest.

Moore faced calls for his firing Monday after remarks in which he said rioters and looters were capitalizing on Floyd's May 25 death and were just as much responsible as the four officers involved.

“We didn’t have protests last night, we had criminal acts. We didn’t have people mourning the death of this man, George Floyd. We had people capitalizing,” he said.

“His death is on their hands as much as it is those officers,” the chief added. “And that is a strong statement but I must say that this civil unrest that we are in the midst of, we must turn a corner from people who are involved in violence, people who are involved in preying on others.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He apologized minutes later, saying he misspoke and issued a formal apology Monday night.

"I recognize that my initial words were terribly offensive. Looting is wrong, but it is not the equivalent of murder and I did not mean to equate the two," Moore said, according to KABC-TV. "I deeply regret and humbly apologize for my characterization. Let me be clear: the police officers involved were responsible for the death of Mr. George Floyd.''