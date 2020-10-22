George Floyd case: Third-degree murder charge dismissed against ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin

A judge dismissed the third-degree murder charge Thursday against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in connection to the death of George Floyd in May.

Hennepin County Judge Peter A. Cahill denied part of the defense’s motion, and Chauvin remains charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Cahill also denied motions to dismiss the charges against the other three officers present when Chauvin was captured on video pressing his knee onto a handcuffed Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes before his death in custody. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane remain charged with aiding and abetting related to the incident that sparked a nationwide reckoning on racial injustice.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.