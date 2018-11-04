Massive explosion of Pennsylvania house is felt in New Jersey, officials say

A house exploded in Pennsylvania Sunday night, causing shock a state away, according to multiple reports.

The 9,000-square-foot home exploded in the community of Gladwyne, in Lower Merion Township, because of a gas leak, right before 8 p.m., the reports said.

“The explosion could be heard township wide,” Lower Merion Police Department wrote on Facebook.

WPVI reported the blast was felt as far away as 20 miles away in South Jersey, with residents reporting a large boom and shaken houses.

Officials, according to Fox 29, said the house’s residents were safe, and no injuries were reported. The house was under renovation, the news station added.

Rubble and debris were seen scattered across the large property.

Lower Merion Police and the Lower Merion Fire Department were investigating.

