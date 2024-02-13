Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime

Gabby Petito lawsuit: Read the parents' depositions here

Depositions of Chis and Roberta Laundrie, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt unsealed

Fox News
Published
close
‘Heart of this whole case’ is whether Laundries knew Petito was likely dead: Joshua Ritter Video

‘Heart of this whole case’ is whether Laundries knew Petito was likely dead: Joshua Ritter

Former Los Angeles DA Joshua Ritter unpacks new revelations in the Laundrie depositions regarding the death of Gabby Petito and discusses New York's bail reform chaos after Taylor Swift's alleged stalker was arrested for the third time.

A Florida court published the testimony of the parents of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito on Monday as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit with Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt on one side and Christopher Laundrie, Roberta Laundrie and their attorney Steve Bertolino on the other.

The filings were made public as part of Bertolino's request for the judge to make a ruling without having a full trial – a motion for summary judgment.

Read the transcripts of the parents' depositions and an affidavit from Bertolino's expert witness below:

BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S PARENTS ADMIT BEING WORRIED ABOUT GABBY PETITO'S WELL-BEING WHEN HE CALLED DAYS AFTER MURDER

Read the deposition of Christopher Laundrie

Read the deposition of Roberta Laundrie

Read the deposition of Nichole Schmidt

Read the deposition of Joseph Petito

Read the deposition of Petito-Schmidt family attorney Richard Stafford

Read the affidavit of Wayne Pollock