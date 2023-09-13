Fugitive team poses for group photo after capturing bloody escaped killer

Aerial video showed tactical officers posing for a group photo after dragging fugitive murderer Danelo Cavalcante out of a Pennsylvania forest Wednesday morning.

About 30 law enforcement officers in tactical gear surrounded the handcuffed suspect, who was bleeding from the head from a K-9 bite.

They walked him out to the center of a parking lot, lined up and said "cheese."

The video, captured by FOX 29 Philadelphia, shows the 34-year-old killer surrounded by members of the U.S. Border Patrol's BORTAC unit and the Special Emergency Response Team of the Pennsylvania State Police.

CONVICTED KILLER DANELO CAVALCANTE CAPTURED IN PENNSYLVANIA NEARLY 2 WEEKS AFTER PRISON ESCAPE

WATCH: Law enforcement pose for a photo after capturing Danelo Cavalcante

Two K-9 officers involved in Cavalcante's capture were also pictured.

"Those men and women worked amazingly hard, through some very trying circumstances," PSP Lt. Col. George Bivens told reporters when asked about it during a news briefing Wednesday morning, just over an hour after Cavalcante's arrest. "I’m not bothered at all by the fact that they took a photograph with him in custody."

ESCAPED KILLER SHOT AT BY PENNSYLVANIA HOMEOWNER WHILE ON THE RUN, POLICE SAY

"They’re proud of their work," he added. "They kept the community safe. I say thanks to them and good job."

WATCH: Danelo Cavalcante's escape from prison

Cavalcante was recorded on jailhouse surveillance video spider-walking up a narrow alcove on Aug. 31. Police say he made it to the roof of the facility, climbed through razor wire and fled.

While on the loose, he allegedly stole food and clothes from local residents and even stole a rifle from one home, where a resident reportedly tried to shoot him as he escaped once again.

PENNSYLVANIA KILLER DANELO CAVALCANTE'S SISTER ARRESTED BY ICE; ESCAPEE TRIED TO CONTACT FORMER CO-WORKERS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect spent days hiding out in the same area.

Authorities continued to maintain a perimeter, preventing him from leaving the area and slowly closing in on him before a sighting last night, Bevins said during a news briefing.

Cavalcante will be transferred to a state correctional facility where he will serve out a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in 2021. He is also the suspect in a 2017 murder in Brazil.