CRIME
Published
Last Update 44 mins ago

Fresno cops interrupt music video shoot, arrest 16-year-old over stolen handgun

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The recording of a music video in Fresno, Calif. was cut short Tuesday evening after police arrested a teen allegedly armed with a stolen .40-caliber handgun.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a group drinking alcohol, flashing gang signs and shooting the video, police said.

Fresno police on Tuesday obtained a .40 caliber handgun and 12 .40 caliber cartridges during an arrest.  (Fresno Police Department)

A 16-year-old who matched the caller’s description allegedly was carrying a gun magazine loaded with 12 .40-caliber cartridges, the Fresno Bee reported, citing a police spokesman. The teen allegedly told officers he had hidden a handgun inside his pants.

The gun was a Smith & Wesson model SD 40 VE semi-automatic handgun, which police later determined was stolen five years ago in Cathedral City, Fresno’s KSEE-TV reported.

The teen allegedly told officers he was an active member of the Fresno-based gang “College Street Bulldogs.”

He was arrested on multiple firearm-related charges and booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Hall, according to the paper. His identity was not released.

