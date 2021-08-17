Fred, now a tropical depression, bringing threats to Southeast

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall on the Florida Panhandle near Cape San Blas and Port St. Joe on Monday afternoon.

The storm has since weakened, but is still bringing threats as it moves into the Southeast.

Ahead of Fred, a tornado watch was issued for large portions of north Georgia on Tuesday morning.

BIDEN APPROVES FLORIDA EMERGENCY DECLARATION DUE TO TROPICAL STORM FRED

Heavy rain of 4-6 inches is expected to travel with the storm and could lead to flash, urban and isolated river flooding.

An increased risk of landslides exists in the mountains of North Carolina on Tuesday.

After passing over Haiti, Tropical Storm Grace is continuing to reorganize and strengthen.

Next in its path is Jamaica, where tropical storm warnings have been issued. Additionally, tropical storm warnings are in place across southern Cuba.

Grace will strengthen to a strong tropical storm or perhaps a weak tornado before making landfall again on the Yucatan Peninsula early Thursday.

This storm is not a threat to the United States.