Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Yogurt shop murders, Jeffrey Dahmer's father dead

'Bad surgeon' Paolo Macchiarini accused of conning the medical world and women, death rocks 'S-Town' podcast

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Welcome to the Fox News True Crime Newsletter and updates from our true crime hub.

YOGURT SHOP MURDERS: The unsolved mystery began 32 years ago tonight when firefighters discovered the bodies of four teens inside the sweet shop while responding to a fire. But this was no accident. How first responders found their bodies revealed something much more sinister.

Officers at the scene of the Yogurt Shop murders

Officers at the scene of the Yogurt Shop murders in Austin, Texas on Dec. 7, 1991.  (Austin American-Statesman via AP)

MY SON JEFFREY: The father of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is dead at 87.  Lionel Dahmer recorded conversations with the Milwaukee cannibal, which were revealed on Fox Nation.

'LOVE UNDER THE KNIFE’: A dapper con artist who moonlighted as an ‘experimental’ doctor is accused of seducing women to cover his trail of death.

Paolo Maccharini, 65, was sentenced to two years and six months behind bars in Sweden for gross assault against three of his patients. He is the subject of the new Netflix Docuseries 'Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife.' (Netflix)

‘S-TOWN’ SHOOTING: Man from popular true crime podcast shot, killed by police in standoff.

Tyler Goodson of the hit podcast "S-Town" stands at the grave in Green Pond, Ala., of his late friend John B. McLemore, who is also featured in the show, on May 3, 2017.

Goodson, a man featured in the podcast which chronicled events in a rural Alabama community, died after being shot by police during a Sunday standoff, Dec. 3, 2023, a state agency said. (Jay Reeves, File)

TENANT TERROR: Bodies of missing couple recovered near military base. The killer was apparently no stranger.

