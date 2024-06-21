Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Menendez brothers, Buster Murdaugh, Kaitlin Armstong, Karen Read trial

Florida cops crack 1996 murder of former firefighter, plastic surgeon accused of intentionally botching wife's surgery

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Buster Murdaugh insists dad is innocent in exclusive interview Video

Buster Murdaugh insists dad is innocent in exclusive interview

Fox News’ Nate Foy previews Martha MacCallum’s exclusive interview with Buster Murdaugh in Fox Nation’s ‘The Fall of the House of Murdaugh,’ now streaming.

LOW COUNTRY: Buster Murdaugh sues Netflix, others over Stephen Smith murder allegations.

$15M MURDER: Star cyclist who killed romantic rival takes another hit in court.

CAMPSITE KILLINGS: FBI identifies suspect in the 1996 National Park murders.

An image of Julie Williams and Lollie Winans during their camping trip.

Julie Williams and Lollie Winans pictured before they were killed while camping in Shenandoah National Park 28 years ago. (FBI)

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

ALL MY SONS: Parent-killing Menendez brothers set sights on new shot at freedom.

GYM RATS: How Florida detectives solved former firefighter’s 1986 murder.

Billy-Halpern-Trophy

Billy Halpern was murdered on Oct. 21, 1986 in Miramar, Florida. (Miramar Police Department)

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

BOTCHED: Plastic surgeon dubbed ‘Charles Manson’ by his own father-in-law.

Benjamin and Hillary Brown

The Florida Medical Board alleged that Benjamin Brown's care of his wife, Hillary, was "careless and haphazard." (Hillary Ellington Brown via Facebook)

KAREN READ TRIAL: Cop’s vulgar texts about ‘babe’ murder suspect threatens another high-profile case.

Karen Read kisses O'Keefe

Karen A. Read, girlfriend of the late Boston Police officer John OKeefe was arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on charges of second degree murder in his death in Dedham, MA on June 10, 2022.  A photo of the couple together was presented by the defense to the prosecution.  (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

This article was written by Fox News staff.