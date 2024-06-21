Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Menendez brothers, Buster Murdaugh, Kaitlin Armstong, Karen Read trial

LOW COUNTRY: Buster Murdaugh sues Netflix, others over Stephen Smith murder allegations .

$15M MURDER: Star cyclist who killed romantic rival takes another hit in court.

CAMPSITE KILLINGS: FBI identifies suspect in the 1996 National Park murders .

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

ALL MY SONS: Parent-killing Menendez brothers set sights on new shot at freedom.

GYM RATS: How Florida detectives solved former firefighter’s 1986 murder.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

BOTCHED: Plastic surgeon dubbed ‘Charles Manson’ by his own father-in-law.

KAREN READ TRIAL: Cop’s vulgar texts about ‘babe’ murder suspect threatens another high-profile case.