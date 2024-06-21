Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Menendez brothers, Buster Murdaugh, Kaitlin Armstong, Karen Read trial

Fox News’ Nate Foy previews Martha MacCallum’s exclusive interview with Buster Murdaugh in Fox Nation’s ‘The Fall of the House of Murdaugh,’ now streaming.
LOW COUNTRY: Buster Murdaugh sues Netflix, others over Stephen Smith murder allegations.
$15M MURDER: Star cyclist who killed romantic rival takes another hit in court.
CAMPSITE KILLINGS: FBI identifies suspect in the 1996 National Park murders.
Julie Williams and Lollie Winans pictured before they were killed while camping in Shenandoah National Park 28 years ago. (FBI)
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
ALL MY SONS: Parent-killing Menendez brothers set sights on new shot at freedom.
GYM RATS: How Florida detectives solved former firefighter’s 1986 murder.
Billy Halpern was murdered on Oct. 21, 1986 in Miramar, Florida. (Miramar Police Department)
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
BOTCHED: Plastic surgeon dubbed ‘Charles Manson’ by his own father-in-law.
The Florida Medical Board alleged that Benjamin Brown's care of his wife, Hillary, was "careless and haphazard." (Hillary Ellington Brown via Facebook)
KAREN READ TRIAL: Cop’s vulgar texts about ‘babe’ murder suspect threatens another high-profile case.
Karen A. Read, girlfriend of the late Boston Police officer John OKeefe was arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on charges of second degree murder in his death in Dedham, MA on June 10, 2022. A photo of the couple together was presented by the defense to the prosecution. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB
This article was written by Fox News staff.