South Carolina

Buster Murdaugh sues Netflix, others over Stephen Smith murder allegations

Alex Murdaugh's only living son has denied any role in Smith's death

Rebecca Rosenberg By Rebecca Rosenberg Fox News
Published
The son of disgraced attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is suing several media companies, claiming they falsely insinuated that he was involved in the still unsolved death of Stephen Smith.

Richard "Buster" Murdaugh named a slew of defendants in the suit, including Netflix, Warner Bros., Gannett Co. and Hampton County Guardian editor Michael DeWitt.

Smith – a former classmate of Buster Murdaugh – was found dead on Sandy Run Road in Hampton County in the summer of 2015, and an autopsy later determined that he had been fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run.

Buster drinking water outside courthouse

Buster Murdaugh sips from a bottle of water as he leaves Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on March 1, 2023. (Larry Paci for Fox News Digital)

Investigators began probing possible links between Smith's death and the Murdaugh family after Buster Murdaugh's mother and brother were both shot to death on the clan's South Carolina estate in June 2021.

Officials said unspecified information gleaned after the double-homicide spurred the renewed inquiry into Smith's death, but no connections were found to the Murdaughs.

The new lawsuit contends that Buster Murdaugh was falsely tied to Smith's demise in several media outlets and productions.

Graphic of Stephen Smith's location when he was found dead

A graphic showing where investigators found Stephen Smith's body in Hampton County, South Carolina. (SCDPS)

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. distributed the three-part series "Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty," which aired on HBO Max.   

The documentary depicts Buster Murdaugh and a group of friends beating Smith to death with a baseball bat because Smith was gay and insinuates that the two had been lovers.

The Netflix series "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal," shows a figure with red hair carrying a bat, court papers state.

"The plaintiff has red hair, and it is readily ascertainable from the context of the series that the creators were depicting the plaintiff as the murderer of Stephen Smith," the filing alleges. 

The Murdaugh family poses in front of a tractor.

From left, Buster, Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh in an undated photo. (Facebook)

DeWitt, the Buster Murdaugh suit asserts, appeared in the documentary and stated his suspicions about Buster's ties to Smith's murder.

"The false statements were published to hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of viewers who watched the show, including viewers in South Carolina," the filing states.

The suit is seeking unspecified damages, arguing that Murdaugh's reputation has been irredeemably damaged by the swirl of allegations.

Buster's father, Alex Murdaugh, was convicted of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, in 2021 amid a swirl of suspicion over his criminal financial activity.

The defendants in the suit didn't immediately return requests for comment.

Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.