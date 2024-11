Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Daniel Penny trial, Laken Riley suspect's surprise, Suzanne Simpson's tip

DANIEL PENNY TRIAL: Key witness in Marine vet chokehold case admits he lied

‘HAIL MARY SHOT’: Illegal immigrant charged in Laken Riley murder ‘fast-tracking’ to life in prison: attorney

DELPHI MURDERS: Jury reaches verdict for suspect Richard Allen after deliberating for 4 days.

ONCE UPON A TASTE: Children's book author accused of poisoning dead husband spun web of tall tales: prosecutors.

‘LOOK FOR HER IN A LAKE’: Missing Suzanne Simpson told banker what to do if she disappeared: Affidavit.

HOLY HOMICIDE: Wife of murdered Minnesota pastor hired 3 men to kill husband after affair: police.

HOT LEAD: Search for missing news anchor expands after authorities get new tip.

FAN BASE: Killer mom Susan Smith's parole bid inspires 360 correspondences—see how many favor her freedom.

NANNY CAM: Accomplice in suburban double murder seen in police footage after killings.