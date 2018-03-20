FOX NEWS FIRST: Search for alleged Texas serial bomber intensifies; Uber braces for charges in deadly crash

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

The search for a possible serial bomber in Texas intensifies as Gov. Abbott vows authorities will make an arrest

The White House and congressional Democrats resume talks on DACA and the border wall as the possibility of another government shutdown looms Friday

Uber braces for potential criminal charges following a deadly crash involving one of its self-driving SUVs

Severe weather spawned at least one tornado that tore through northern Alabama Monday night and took aim at the Southeast

Former Attorney General Eric Holder slammed current Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his role in FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's firing in a speech at Georgetown University

THE LEAD STORY – SEARCH FOR ALLEGED TEXAS SERIAL BOMBER HEATS UP: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed authorities will make an arrest in the alleged serial bombings that have rocked the Austin area for the last three weeks ... "We are going to find this bomber and we are going to find this bomber soon," he said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum." Abbott's comments came as the manhunt for a possible serial bomber in the attacks have intensified. Four explosive package attacks have rattled Austin in the last three weeks. The most recent was on Sunday when an explosion a suburban neighborhood known as Travis Country in southwest Austin injured two people. Authorities said Sunday's explosive device was triggered after bicyclists crossed a tripwire the "size of fishing line.” Abbott said there are "so many resources" spread throughout Austin and the rest of Texas - including hundreds of federal agents.

Austin police detail 'sophisticated' tripwire bombing technique

DACA, THE WALL AND SHUTDOWN FEARS, THE LATEST SEQUEL: The White House and congressional Democrats traded proposals over the weekend as they restarted negotiations on how to fix the Obama-era DACA program protecting hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children from deportation, Fox News has learned ... A source familiar with the talks said discussions broke down after Democrats rejected a bid by the Trump administration to extend protections for those enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program until the fall of 2020. In exchange, the White House would receive $25 billion in funding for President Trump's long-sought wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Democrats countered with an offer to provide funding for the wall in exchange for a pathway to citizenship for all 1.8 million DACA-eligible immigrants -- as opposed to the estimated 800,000 who are enrolled in the program. At that point, the source told Fox News the talks broke down. "The Democrats do not want to help DACA. Would be so easy to make a deal!" Trump tweeted Monday night. The immigration talks were part of larger negotiations on a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill, which would have to pass Congress by midnight Friday to avert another government shutdown.

THE WORST FEARS OF DRIVERLESS CARS REALIZED: A deadly crash involving a self-driving Uber SUV in Arizona could leave the ridesharing company vulnerable to criminal charges under new rules enacted earlier this month by the state's governor ... Police in Tempe said an Uber-operated Volvo SUV was engaged in autonomous mode with a human back-up operator behind the wheel when it struck and killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg. Ariz. Gov. Doug Ducey used light regulations to entice Uber to the state after the company experienced a shaky rollout of test cars in neighboring California, and hundreds of vehicles with automated driving systems have been on the state's roads. However, on March 1, Ducey signed an executive order creating a detailed rules and licensing system for the vehicles. Under the new rules, a spokesman for the governor told the Phoenix New Times, a company that operates a self-driving vehicle would be held responsible if it negligently killed someone during testing. According to the paper, the company could even be held criminally liable in the same manner a person would.

'WAR ZONE' IN ALABAMA: Severe weather ravaged the Southeast on Monday night, leaving behind widespread damage, thousands without power and at least one reported death … The line of storms blew through Alabama first, spawning at least one confirmed tornado that slammed Jacksonville State University and the area around it. Alabama state troopers said the damage in Jacksonville left the city looking like a “war zone” as strong winds downed trees and damaged buildings – including Jacksonville State’s arena. The National Weather Service confirmed a “damaging and possibly large tornado near Jacksonville and Calhoun counties and was moving east.” Cities in northern Alabama reported power outages. Forecasters warned that the storms could threaten more than 29 million people.

Raw Video: Aftermath of Alabama tornado

A SHOT TO SESSIONS' 'GUTS': Former Attorney General Eric Holder criticized Jeff Sessions Monday night for his role in the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, saying that Sessions must "have the guts to look at the president every now and again and say 'no.'" ... Sessions fired McCabe two days before his scheduled retirement date. Speaking at Georgetown University, Holder accused Sessions of rushing to fire McCabe at Trump's behest. "It may be that at the end of the day … [McCabe's] termination is appropriate," Holder said. "But you know, you don’t rush that component of it to meet a deadline that I think the president essentially set. You're the Attorney General of the United States. You run the damn Justice Department. You know? And you’ve got to have the guts to look at the president every now and again and say 'no.'"

'THIRD-WORLD NONSENSE' SURROUNDING MCCABE'S FIRING: "This is what it looks like when it [the 'Deep State'] bares its fangs. Thwart us and we will destroy you." – Tucker Carlson, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," blasting liberal outcry over the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. WATCH

'COVER-UP MODE': "[The FBI] is withholding material from us and not searching properly to find out what's been going on with the FBI corruption as it relates to Hillary Clinton and the Russia collusion story." - Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, on "Outnumbered Overtime, sounding off on the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal. WATCH

Trump declares war on opioid abuse, calls for death penalty | Trump: Drug companies could face 'major litigation'

Supreme Court keeps revised Pennsylvania congressional map in place.

Mississippi enacts law banning most abortions after 15 weeks.

Parkland massacre suspect's brother arrested for trespassing at school.

Movement grows to allow sections of states to break away.

PGA security high ahead of Austin tournament amid bomb attacks.

Outrage after school magazine cartoons depict Trump as Nazi, police as KKK members: report.

Arrested spring breakers flash big smiles on bus headed to jail.

Teacher placed on leave after questioning school's stance on anti-abortion walkout.

A new housing crisis emerging?

Facebook shares slide over data privacy concerns | Dow tumbles 336 points | Facebook security chief stepping down

KB Toys plans comeback as Toys 'R' Us shuts down.

Cal Thomas: California's pro-abortion FACT Act is an attack on free speech.

Retired US, British and French top generals: In a dangerous world, everyone needs trustworthy friends.

Today's atheists are bullies -- and they are doing their best to intimidate the rest of us.

'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon to challenge Andrew Cuomo in race for NY governor.

John Oliver slammed for 'controversial and partisan' mockery of Pence family bunny.

Weinstein Company files for Chapter 11 with buyout offer in hand.

Jesse James jackpot: Outlaw photo bought on eBay for $10 could be worth $2 million.

FBI dig at rumored site of fabled Civil War treasure comes up short

The world's last male northern white rhino dies.

1969: John Lennon marries Yoko Ono in Gibraltar.

1854: The Republican Party of the United States is founded by slavery opponents at a schoolhouse in Ripon, Wis..

1852: Harriet Beecher Stowe's influential novel about slavery, "Uncle Tom's Cabin," is first published in book form after being serialized.

