Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: TV star takes leading role in fight against hate

- Patricia Heaton leads campaign against antisemitism on college campuses

- DOJ backs UN immunity claim of relief workers accused of aiding Hamas

- Gov. Whitmer condemns 'Squad' member's 'antisemitic' attack against Michigan's Jewish AG

TOP STORY: Seeing the stomach-turning Hamas body-cam footage from Oct. 7 prompted beloved "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Patricia Heaton to take action. "I couldn't believe it, and I was outraged," the devout Christian told Fox News Channel. She started the October 7th Coalition, or O7C, to encourage people of all faiths to stand up against anti-semitism.

VIDEO: An anti-Israel protester in New York City was seen holding a sign supporting the Hezbollah terror group during a rally as world leaders convened at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan. In footage captured by FNTV, a masked and hooded protester holds a sign in one hand that reads: "New York for Hezbollah" with two red hearts drawn next to the words. In his other hand, he waved a Hezbollah flag.

NO LEGAL RELIEF: Victims of the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel and their families don't have the support of The Justice Department in their lawsuit against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). At least nine employees of the UN agency were allegedly found to have participated in the attack, but the DOJ sided with the UN in the federal case, filing a brief stating that the agency is immune and the New York federal court hearing the case lacks jurisdiction.

'HATEFUL RHETORIC': After facing backlash for refusing to defend her state's attorney general against a suggestion of religious bias, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Monday condemning Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for the "antisemitic" allegation. "The suggestion that Attorney General Nessel would make charging decisions based on her religion as opposed to the rule of law is antisemitic," Whitmer wrote in a statement

GUEST EDITORIAL: Danny Danon, Israel's permanent representative to the United Nations, writes that the global body has forfeited its power to bring peace to the Middle East by repeatedly siding with Iran-sponsored terror groups.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Peace is hard to come by while the UN remains loath to come to terms with the sinister reality that one of its agencies, UNRWA in Gaza, has been overrun by Hamas terrorists." - Danny Danon, Israel's permanent representative to the UN.

