Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Will New York elect a mayor who hates Jews?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- New York Democrats say mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani 'too extreme to lead'

- Sixteen states join Trump's battle against Harvard

- Red state updating education standards to address rise in antisemitism in schools

TOP STORY: At least two moderate House Democrats from New York are criticizing New York City's presumptive Democratic nominee for mayor, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani. After Mamdani won Tuesday's Democratic primary, Rep. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y. decried his "deeply disturbing pattern of unacceptable antisemitic comments, which stoke hate at a time when antisemitism is skyrocketing." Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., whose district also spans Long Island and a small part of Queens in New York City, said he has "serious concerns" about Mamdani, who is seen as a prohibitive favorite in the November general election.

VIDEO: Israeli activist and journalist Emily Austin gives her take on the impact of the U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities on ‘Fox News @ Night.’ WATCH HERE:

BATTLE JOINED: President Donald Trump’s legal defense in a major lawsuit from Harvard got a major boost from a slew of state prosecutors who formally joined his side on Monday. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird led 15 other attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of Trump after the Massachusetts institution sued the administration to prevent billions in federal funding from being stripped from its coffers over its lax response to antisemitism on campus.

CRUSHING HATE: In light of the surge in conflicts in the Middle East and rising tension within the U.S., one state's Department of Education has sent a memo to all public schools within the state guiding them to "safeguard students from woke, radicalized, terrorist-sympathizing rhetoric pushed by leftist educators." Click here to find out which state took this bold step.

GRIM RECOVERY: Israel recovered the bodies of three more hostages held by Hamas following the terror group's attack on Israel in October 2023. The remains of the three hostages were recovered by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during a special operation on Saturday and have been identified as Ofra Keidar, Yonatan Samerano and Shay Levinson, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters.

BACK TO SCHOOL: Anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil returned to Columbia University on Sunday to lead another protest march just days after his release from an immigration detention facility on a judge’s orders. Social media footage showed him holding a Palestinian flag and leading a chant of "Columbia, Columbia, you can’t hide. You’re supporting genocide."

GUEST EDITORIAL: Moshe Or, the brother of Hamas hostage Avinatan Or, makes an emotional plea to President Trump to secure the freedom of his sibling and 49 other hostages still believed to be held underground in Gaza. "President Trump, you've shown the world what decisive leadership looks like," writes Or. "Your response to Iran sent a clear message: America stands by its allies, stands for the safety of the entire world. Now, with a ceasefire in place, we must not waste this window of opportunity."

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Our hearts are with the Keidar, Samerano, and Levinson families today," the organization said. "Alongside the grief and pain, their return provides some comfort to the families who have waited in agony, uncertainty and doubt for 625 days." - statement from Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters upon the recovery of the bodies of Ofra Keidar, Yonatan Samerano and Shay Levinson.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here