Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Influencer recalls near-death experience in West Bank

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- WaPo admits it ‘did not provide adequate context’ on front page Israel-Hezbollah escalation story after backlash

- Influencer's trip to the West Bank highlights overwhelming support for Hamas terrorists

- Bella Hadid slams Adidas for scrubbing her from 1972 Olympics campaign after backlash

TOP STORY: The Washington Post admitted it "did not provide adequate context" to a widely criticized front page that portrayed Israel as the aggressor against the Hezbollah terror group who murdered nearly a dozen children on Saturday. The headline, which prompted widespread backlash with everyone from Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., to Israel Defense Forces, was referring to Israel's retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah that occurred Sunday.

VIDEO: Zach Sage Fox traveled to the West Bank to see if Palestinian people truly support the Hamas terror group, but he almost didn’t make it out alive.

‘I AM UPSET’: Model Bella Hadid called out Adidas for the "lack of sensitivity" for including her in a 1972 Olympics-inspired sneaker campaign following criticism which drew connections to the Palestinian terror attack which killed 11 Israeli athletes. The German-based sportswear company included Hadid in its advertising for SL72 shoes, inspired by the 1972 Olympic Games. Then, critics, including the State of Israel objected to Hadid as "the face of their campaign."

‘BAD SPORT’: A Judo competitor at the Paris Olympics refused to shake his Israeli competitor's hand after the match, as is customary. What happened next was bad karma.

DEFACING DC: Multiple suspects are wanted in Washington, D.C., after allegedly assaulting a police officer and vandalizing government property during an anti-Israel riot last week, officials said Tuesday. The U.S. Park Police is asking for the public's help in identifying six individuals who they say took part in the incidents.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "I am a proud first-generation American. I am a proud Orthodox Jew. And as of five months ago, I am the proud plaintiff suing Harvard University for its failure to combat antisemitism," Harvard graduate Shabbos Kestenbaum.

UP NEXT:

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here .

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here .