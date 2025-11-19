Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Hating on Miss Israel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Miss Israel gets death threats after viral Miss Universe video controversy

- Law professor sues after being barred for calling for an 'end' to Israel

- Israel Olympic team cancels annual awards amid global opposition

TOP STORY: Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz says she received death and rape threats after a viral, possibly edited video appeared to show her glaring at Miss Palestine during Miss Universe 2025 in Bangkok. She denies hostility, blaming camera distortion. Shiraz, a Berkeley-educated entrepreneur, decries antisemitic abuse but remains committed to representing Israel and promoting peace and advocacy.

VIDEO: Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy opens up on ‘My View with Lara Trump’ after a heckler disrupted his pizza review with an antisemitic slur. WATCH HERE:

SUING TO HATE: A law professor at a state university is suing the school, alleging First Amendment retaliation after being barred from teaching following his online petition calling for war against Israel. The tenured prof claims his reassignment violates free speech and seeks reinstatement and damages.

ATHLETES PAY THE PRICE: The Olympic Committee of Israel canceled its 2025 athlete and coach awards, citing global protests and safety concerns linked to the war in Gaza. Israeli athletes, including Olympic medalists, were denied visas to major events in Indonesia and Hungary, while teams across sports faced bans or disruptions amid rising international boycotts and discrimination.

INNER CIRCLE PROBLEMS: New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani faces backlash after a report revealed a transition team member made past anti-Israel and antisemitic posts, calling Israel "barbaric" and praising former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Mamdani's team condemned the decade-old remarks but hasn’t confirmed the member's removal.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Rabbi Chaim Neiditch, who has devoted three decades to Jewish teen outreach, warns that antisemitism is becoming 'normal,' with Jewish teens paying the price. "Our teens need to feel proud of who they are as Jews and confident in recognizing when that identity is under attack," writes Neiditch.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "This has been to the point of, ‘I want to rape and kill you,’ or, ‘I hope that you end up like one of the hostages that got raped and shot in the head. I've gotten, ‘ die you dirty Jew .’ I don't want to be too graphic, and it's jarring." - Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz.

