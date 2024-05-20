Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Elite school earns an 'F'; Clooneys vs. Bibi

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Stefanik gets into explosive exchange with elite college president

- Families of 5 Israeli hostages of Hamas release graphic video to push for their release

- Netanyahu compares ICC arrest warrant request to anti-Israel protests

TOP STORY: Rep. Elise Stefanik sparred with the president of a top university over his school earning an "F grade" for its handling of antisemitism, as well as whistleblowers’ claims that the school sought to hire an anti-Zionist rabbi.

VIDEO: "Outnumbered" panel discusses the influence of Amal Clooney's in the ICC issuing an arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu.

CAMPUS CHAOS: Several Jewish university undergraduate students didn't have the college graduation ceremony they had hoped for amid a wave of anti-Israel unrest on campuses nationwide. Students who spoke to Fox News Digital shared their experiences over the last few weeks, ending with abrupt commencement cancelations and surprise anti-Israel protests during ceremonies.

HOSTAGES' HORROR: The families of five female Israeli soldiers being held captive by Hamas have released a graphic video Wednesday showing their abduction by Palestinian terrorists, describing it as "a damning testament to the nation's failure to bring home the hostages."

ENEMY OF FREE SPEECH: A journalist with The Free Press blasted anti-Israel college activists complaining about their encampments being shut down, saying they've been the "enemy of free speech" for years. He largely blamed the anti-Israel sentiment on college campuses on decades-long indoctrination.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "I reject with disgust the Hague prosecutor's comparison between democratic Israel and the mass murderers of Hamas. This is a complete distortion of reality. This is exactly what the new antisemitism looks like," Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

