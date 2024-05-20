Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Antisemitism Exposed Newsletter

Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Elite school earns an 'F'; Clooneys vs. Bibi

Stefanik grills college president over antisemitism, families of five female hostages release graphic video showing their abduction by Hamas

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
UCLA student Eli Tsives: ‘Squad’ members should be ‘ashamed’ for praising anti-Israel demonstrations Video

UCLA student Eli Tsives: ‘Squad’ members should be ‘ashamed’ for praising anti-Israel demonstrations

UCLA student Eli Tsives shares his experience on campus after being denied access by protesters and sounds off on ‘Squad’ members for their support of antisemitic atrocities.

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Stefanik gets into explosive exchange with elite college president
- Families of 5 Israeli hostages of Hamas release graphic video to push for their release
- Netanyahu compares ICC arrest warrant request to anti-Israel protests

Rep. Stefanik grills Northwestern's president on earning 'F' grade for antisemitism Video

TOP STORY: Rep. Elise Stefanik sparred with the president of a top university over his school earning an "F grade" for its handling of antisemitism, as well as whistleblowers’ claims that the school sought to hire an anti-Zionist rabbi. 

VIDEO: "Outnumbered" panel discusses the influence of Amal Clooney's in the ICC issuing an arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu.

Amal Clooney at center of arrest warrant for Netanyahu Video

CAMPUS CHAOS: Several Jewish university undergraduate students didn't have the college graduation ceremony they had hoped for amid a wave of anti-Israel unrest on campuses nationwide. Students who spoke to Fox News Digital shared their experiences over the last few weeks, ending with abrupt commencement cancelations and surprise anti-Israel protests during ceremonies. 

HOSTAGES' HORROR: The families of five female Israeli soldiers being held captive by Hamas have released a graphic video Wednesday showing their abduction by Palestinian terrorists, describing it as "a damning testament to the nation's failure to bring home the hostages."

Netanyahu decries ICC prosecutor's arrest warrant push as 'travesty of justice' Video

ENEMY OF FREE SPEECH: A journalist with The Free Press blasted anti-Israel college activists complaining about their encampments being shut down, saying they've been the "enemy of free speech" for years. He largely blamed the anti-Israel sentiment on college campuses on decades-long indoctrination.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "I reject with disgust the Hague prosecutor's comparison between democratic Israel and the mass murderers of Hamas. This is a complete distortion of reality. This is exactly what the new antisemitism looks like," Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

UP NEXT:

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.