Families of 5 Israeli hostages of Hamas release graphic video to push for their release

The families of five female Israeli soldiers being held captive by Hamas have released a graphic video Wednesday showing their abduction by Palestinian terrorists, describing it as "a damning testament to the nation's failure to bring home the hostages."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which released the footage, said the five women were all captured at the Nahal Oz base near the Israel-Gaza border during Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

"On that horrific Saturday, 15 female observers were murdered, and seven were abducted alive from the Nahal Oz base," it said. "Ori Megidish was rescued by IDF forces after 23 days in captivity; Noa Marciano was murdered by Hamas terrorists while in captivity, and her body was returned by the IDF for burial in Israel. Five female observers – Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa, and Naama Levy – have been held captive by Hamas for 229 days."

"The disturbing video has been the reality of Agam, Daniela, Liri, Naama, Karina, and 123 other hostages for 229 days," the group continued. "The video is a damning testament to the nation's failure to bring home the hostages, who have been forsaken for 229 days. There is no greater mission, no more significant achievement, and no chance to restore hope to Israel without the return of all – the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for burial. The Israeli government must not waste even one more moment – it must return to the negotiating table today!"

The footage, which was taken at the Nahal Oz base, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, begins with the hostages being pressed against a wall with their hands bound. In the same room with them are Hamas fighters, some of whom are holding weapons while others are shouting.

The video then shows the bloodied faces of the female captives as they engage in conversation with the terrorists.

The Hamas fighters are seen praying at one point before the hostages are loaded into a vehicle, with gunfire erupting in the background.

"The video, which spans 3 minutes and 10 seconds, has been edited and censored to exclude the most disturbing scenes, such as the numerous young men and women murdered at the Nahal Oz base and inside the bomb shelter from which the female observers were taken, as well as many scenes of extreme brutality," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

"The footage reveals the violent, humiliating, and traumatizing treatment the girls endured on the day of their abduction, their eyes filled with raw terror," it added.

The Israeli government did not respond to numerous requests for comment from Fox News Digital regarding the video.