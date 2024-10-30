Expand / Collapse search
Middle East

Six in 10 Democrats say Israel bears 'a lot' of responsibility for Gaza war: AP poll

Democrats were more likely than Republicans to say that Israel is to blame for escalating the war in Gaza, according to an AP-NORC poll

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
Israel strikes 3 missile defense systems

Israel strikes 3 missile defense systems

 Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has the latest on the Israel-Hamas war on 'Special Report.'

American voters worry that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas will escalate into a larger regional conflict in the Middle East, a new poll finds.

While Democrats and Republicans both agree that the ongoing war is a problem and both are wary of U.S. involvement in the Middle East, there's a stark partisan divide over who is to blame for escalating the conflict, according to the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey. The poll was conducted before Israel launched airstrikes on military bases in Iran on Friday.

About 6 in 10 voters overall say the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, the Iranian government and the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah share "a lot" of responsibility for escalating the war. Roughly 4 in 10 assign blame to the Israeli government and only about 2 in 10 say the U.S. government has "a lot" of responsibility, the Associated Press reported. 

But breaking the numbers down by party affiliation reveals a big gap between the left and right. About 6 in 10 Democrats say the Israeli government bears "a lot" of responsibility for escalating the conflict in Gaza – a similar number of Democrats say Hamas bears "a lot" of responsibility – while only about 1 in 4 Republicans assign "a lot" of blame to Israel.

Israeli first responders at the scene of an attack where a truck driver rammed into a bus stop

Israeli police and rescue services inspect the site where a truck driver rammed into a bus stop near an army base, wounding dozens of people, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service in Ramat Hasharon, Israel,on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

The conflict in the Middle East has become a major campaign issue as former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris attempt to win over Muslim and Jewish voters in battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania. About half of voters are "extremely" or "very" worried about a wider war in the Middle East. Though fewer voters – 4 in 10 – are concerned that the U.S. will be drawn into the conflict. 

The poll finds that a majority of voters (55%) support economic sanctions on Iran, which U.S. officials recognize as the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the Middle East. However, Americans are evenly divided on whether the U.S. should supply Israel's military with weapons and voters are more likely to oppose sending U.S. aid to Israel's military, according to the AP.

Anti-Netanyahu protesters

Police disperse people protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, near the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

There is bipartisan opposition to deploying U.S. troops in the Middle East to assist Israel. Nearly half of voters oppose putting American boots on the ground in Gaza, while just 2 in 10 voters favor sending soldiers to fight with Israel. About another 2 in 10 had a neutral view, the AP reported.

The Biden-Harris administration has continued to apply pressure on Israel and Hamas for a cease-fire for more than a year now, with little success. 

Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu

This combination image shows, from left; President Joe Biden, on March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Oct. 28, 2023, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo, File)

About half of American voters think the U.S. is "doing as much as it can" to broker a cease-fire deal between Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah. Three in 10 say the U.S. could be doing more, while roughly 2 in 10 voters say the U.S. should be doing less.

Again, there is a partisan split on how the U.S. should approach the conflict. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say the U.S. should be less involved in cease-fire negotiations. About 3 in 10 GOP voters say the U.S. should do less, but just 1 in 10 Democrats say the same. About 6 in 10 Democrats say the U.S. is doing what it can, compared to about 4 in 10 Republicans.

Democrats, Republicans and independents are about equally likely to say the U.S. could be doing more.

The AP-NORC poll of 1,072 adults was conducted Oct. 11-14, 2024 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

