Fox 5 DC guard shoots man who allegedly tried breaking into building

A man who was allegedly trying to break into Fox affiliate WTTG's building in Washington, D.C. was shot Monday.

A security guard for the news station shot the man inside the building's lobby, according to Fox 5. Police arrived just after 3 p.m. ET.

The man who was shot was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Anchor Jim Lokay tweeted that everyone at the station is "okay," but called the situation "scary."

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.