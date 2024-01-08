Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Fort Worth police working 'major incident' at downtown hotel

Police told people to avoid the downtown Fort Worth area

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A Fort Worth, Texas hotel was the scene of a "major incident" on Monday, and crews are setting up triage for a mass casualty incident.

The Fort Worth Police Department reported that they were working a major incident in the downtown portion of the city and advised people to avoid the area.

FOX 4 KDFW reported at least 11 people were injured in the explosion.

The explosion reportedly took place near W. 7th Street and Houston Street, at the Sandman Hotel. 

debris outside hotel

Debris is seen scattered on the street as police investigate a "major incident" at a Fort Worth hotel. (Fox 4 KDFW)

Pictures sent to Fox 4 showed the windows of the bottom floor of the hotel blown out.

Debris was scattered all over the street outside, including slabs of concrete and piles of rubble. The images also showed a giant gaping hole in the sidewalk next to the building.

Several people reported hearing a loud noise in the area, others reported smelling natural gas.

damage to fort worth hotel explosion

Major damage can be seen at a hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. (Fox 4 KDFW)

Right now, it is unclear exactly what caused the reported explosion. 

The Fort Worth Fire Department posted to X that if anyone is looking for a loved one that may have been involved in the incident, they should go to Sundance Square at 420 Main Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

