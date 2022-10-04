Expand / Collapse search
Former Northeastern University employee arrested in Texas after staging explosion on campus, FBI says

Jason Duhaime, 45, was the new technology manager and director at Northeastern University's Immersive Media Lab

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A reported explosion last month at Northeastern University that caused a massive evacuation was a hoax and a Texas man who had worked on the Boston campus has been arrested, investigators announced Tuesday.

Jason Duhaime was arrested near his residence in San Antonio, Texas, without incident, said FBI Boston Division Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta. Duhaime was charged with one count each of falsely conveying a bomb threat and lying to federal agents.

Boston police had responded to a report of a "potential package that had detonated" around 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Holmes Hall at 39 Leon St. Police at the time said that a 45-year-old male staff member was believed to have been injured. The victim was said to have suffered minor hand injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Duhaime, who was employed as the new technology manager and director at the university’s Immersive Media Lab, had called 911 to report that he was injured from sharp objects that flew out of a pelican case that he had opened after bringing two cases into the lab from the campus mailroom, said Rachael Rollins, United States Attorney of the District of Massachusetts.

  • Officials work around crime scene
    Image 1 of 4

    Boston police investigating a package that detonated at Northeastern University. (WFXT)

  • Holmes Hall at Northeastern University
    Image 2 of 4

    Northeastern University confirmed the site of the incident to be Holmes Hall. (Twitter via Ryan Di Corpo)

  • Boston Police bomb sqaud pushing reporters back
    Image 3 of 4

    In a still photograph taken from video, a Boston Police bomb squad officer motions for members of the media to step away from police vehicles on the campus of Northeastern University, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)

  • Boston Bomb investigators with police K9
    Image 4 of 4

    In a still photograph taken from video, a Boston Police bomb squad officer, left, and a K-9 unit officer, right, depart a building on the campus of Northeastern University, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)

He told the 911 operator that he found a letter threatening more violence inside the case and reported that he placed the second pelican case inside a closet in the lab, according to officials.

Investigators said the pelican case showed no indications of being exposed to an explosive discharge. 

Investigators said the pelican case showed no indications of being exposed to an explosive discharge.  (FBI)

However, Rollins said that investigators found both cases were empty, and neither showed signs of being exposed to an explosive discharge. The closet, which held the second case, was also undamaged, and no small objects were found at the scene.

Investigators later found a word-for-word note that was allegedly found with the package on Duhaime’s computer. Bonavolonta described the note as rambling.

Duhaime is alleged to have fabricated the story and provided false and misleading information to investigators during interviews.

Bonavolonta said the investigation is ongoing and a motive has yet to be determined.