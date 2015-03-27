Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 27, 2015

Former New Mexico Police Chief Pleads Guilty in Firearms Case

By | Associated Press

The former police chief of a small New Mexico border town has pleaded guilty to federal charges in a firearms trafficking investigation.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Angelo Vega appeared Thursday before a federal magistrate in Las Cruces in a change of plea hearing. Vega was among a group of Columbus officials accused of helping to smuggle hundreds of guns into Mexico.

The town's former mayor, a former town trustee and nearly a dozen other people already have pleaded guilty in the case.

Prosecutors say Vega faces up to a five-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to felony conspiracy charge. A sentencing date hasn't been set.

Columbus is just north of Palomas, Mexico, which has seen increasing violence as drug cartels wage war against one another, the Mexican Army and police.