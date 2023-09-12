Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Former Memphis police officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols face federal indictment

Nichols died in January, days after a traffic stop involving the officers, who have since been fired and charged by Tennessee prosecutors as well

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Former Memphis police officers plead not guilty to murder, other charges in Tyre Nichols death Video

Former Memphis police officers plead not guilty to murder, other charges in Tyre Nichols death

Five former Memphis police officers entered not guilty pleas Friday to second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Tyre Nichols.

Five former Memphis, Tennessee police officers charged by the state in the Jan. 10 death of Tyre Nichols are now named in a federal indictment. 

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith have been indicted by the Department of Justice for excessive force and failure to intervene, deliberate indifference, conspiracy to witness-tampering and obstruction of justice.

All five men had served as part of the Memphis Police Department's now-deactivated SCORPION (Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) unit.  

"The country watched in horror as Tyre Nichols was kicked, punched, tased, and pepper sprayed, and we all heard Mr. Nichols cry out for his mother and say ‘I’m just trying to go home,’" U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in a video statement. "Officers who violate the civil rights of those they are sworn to protect undermine public safety, which depends on the community’s trust in law enforcement. They dishonor their fellow officers who do their work with integrity every day. The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable officers who betray their oath."

TYRE NICHOLS CASE: MEMPHIS JUDGE DELAYS RELEASE OF VIDEO AND RECORDS

Tyre Nichols

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.  (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)

Nichols, 29, died days after a Jan. 7 traffic stop for alleged reckless driving. During the encounter, a "confrontation occurred," police said, which led to Nichols running away from officers.

When officers caught up with Nichols, another confrontation occurred, which led to Nichols complaining about shortness of breath, officials said. 

"While attempting to take the suspect into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended," the MPD said in a statement at the time. "Afterward the suspect complained of having shortness of breath, at which point an ambulance was called to the scene.

A medical examiner's report reviewed by Nichols' family through their attorneys, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, on states that the manner of death is a homicide and Nichols died from blunt force trauma.

Memphis Police Officers fired after Tyre Nichols death

From left, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Tadarrius Bean. Each of the Memphis Police Department Officers were terminated on Jan. 18 for their role in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols. The officers face states charges and are named in a federal indictment.  (Shelby County Jail)

The five officers were fired from the police force. They also face state charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

In video footage of the encounter taken from police body cameras, officers can be seen punching, kicking, and striking Nichols with a baton several times.

Tyre Nichols screengrab

"Elite" policing units like Memphis, Tennessee's former SCORPION team have drawn criticism following public response to the beating of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In July, the Justice Department announced a "Pattern or Practice" investigation into the Memphis Police Department to determine whether there are systemic violations of the Constitution or federal law.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.