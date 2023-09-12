Former Memphis police officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols face federal indictment

Five former Memphis, Tennessee police officers charged by the state in the Jan. 10 death of Tyre Nichols are now named in a federal indictment.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith have been indicted by the Department of Justice for excessive force and failure to intervene, deliberate indifference, conspiracy to witness-tampering and obstruction of justice.

All five men had served as part of the Memphis Police Department's now-deactivated SCORPION (Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) unit.

"The country watched in horror as Tyre Nichols was kicked, punched, tased, and pepper sprayed, and we all heard Mr. Nichols cry out for his mother and say ‘I’m just trying to go home,’" U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in a video statement. "Officers who violate the civil rights of those they are sworn to protect undermine public safety, which depends on the community’s trust in law enforcement. They dishonor their fellow officers who do their work with integrity every day. The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable officers who betray their oath."

Nichols, 29, died days after a Jan. 7 traffic stop for alleged reckless driving. During the encounter, a "confrontation occurred," police said, which led to Nichols running away from officers.

When officers caught up with Nichols, another confrontation occurred, which led to Nichols complaining about shortness of breath, officials said.



"While attempting to take the suspect into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended," the MPD said in a statement at the time. "Afterward the suspect complained of having shortness of breath, at which point an ambulance was called to the scene.

A medical examiner's report reviewed by Nichols' family through their attorneys, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, on states that the manner of death is a homicide and Nichols died from blunt force trauma.

The five officers were fired from the police force. They also face state charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

In video footage of the encounter taken from police body cameras, officers can be seen punching, kicking , and striking Nichols with a baton several times.

In July, the Justice Department announced a "Pattern or Practice" investigation into the Memphis Police Department to determine whether there are systemic violations of the Constitution or federal law.