Indiana

Former IN sheriff faces charges for alleged misuse of employee labor

The Indiana sheriff was allegedly caught on a secret recording device ordering employees to work on his property

Associated Press
Published
A former Indiana sheriff has been charged with multiple counts including corruption, theft and ghost employment for allegedly having his employees perform personal chores on his property, state police said Thursday.

Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, 52, is charged with five counts of theft, four counts each of ghost employment and official misconduct, and single counts of corrupt business influence and obstruction of justice, police said.

Noel was arrested Wednesday and was released after posting bond Thursday.

Indiana Fox News graphic

Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel was arrested and released on bond, officials say. (Fox News)

Current Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples, a deputy chief under Noel for several years, requested a state police investigation after he said he began uncovering irregularities shortly after he took office last December.

Maples said he discovered a secret recording device in the sheriff's offices and found that Noel ordered several employees to work on his rental property, private business buildings, a pole barn, cars and a home while being paid to work at the sheriff’s office, a probable cause affidavit said.

Zachary Stewart, Noel’s attorney, said he had no comment on the allegations against his client.