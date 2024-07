A pair of close friends from Georgia who were part of each other's wedding parties have been charged for allegedly bedding male students at the Georgia school district where they worked.

Calhoun City Schools staffers Railey Greeson and Brooklyn Shuler were allegedly sleeping with students between October 2021 and January 2022, according to 11Alive.

Authorities said Greeson had sex with two students between Oct. 29, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022, while Shuler was allegedly intimate with another male during the same period.

The ages of the targeted students were not released.

Shuler and Greeson – who referred to themselves as "ride or die" friends online – are now facing first-degree charges of sexual contact by an employee, according to the New York Post.

If convicted, they could each face up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000.

Police did not disclose if they were classroom teachers in the district or served in another role.

Greeson was Shuler's maid of honor at her November 2022 wedding in Tunnel Hill, Georgia – mere months after her alleged relationship with the student.

The wedding registry website that referenced Shuler's nuptials has since been scrubbed.

Shuler returned the favor to her friend in October 2023, serving as her maid of honor at her Tennessee wedding, according to Greeson's wedding page.

The site shows her and her beau in a series of romantic poses, telling readers that he asked her to be his girlfriend after his high school football game.

Greeson attended Calhoun High School and graduated in 2019.

She later graduated from Kennesaw State before entering the education field.

"Communicating feedback in the forms of grades and averages can really stress students out and cause them to struggle," she wrote on her since deleted X profile.

Despite her arrest, Greeson is still present on her husband's Facebook page.

"Let him who is without sin among you cast the first stone," he wrote on the page after his wife's arrest.

Shuler's spouse has apparently ended their marriage, according to the Gordon Gazette.

Both friends were arrested and processed at Gordon County Jail and were later released on bond, the local outlet reported.

Calhoun Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.