Former Georgia cop lawyers up after resigning over gay marriage Facebook post: 'Unconstitutional violation'

A former police officer in Georgia who claims he was forced to resign because of his religious views has taken the first legal steps against his city and former employer.

Former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., and lawyers with the First Liberty Institute who are representing Jacob Kersey, 19, fired off a letter to the City of Port Wentworth and its police department earlier this week, as first reported by The Daily Signal.

Kersey quit the Port Wentworth Police Department last month after he was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 4 upon refusing to remove a personal Facebook post he made regarding his Christian belief about marriage.

"God designed marriage," Kersey wrote in the post that was flagged by his superiors following "an anonymous complaint," according to a Jan. 13 letter of notification he received. "Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That's why there's no such thing as homosexual marriage."

"Requiring Mr. Kersey to censor his private, off-duty religious speech to remain employed as a police officer is an unconstitutional violation of Mr. Kersey’s rights under the Free Exercise and Free Speech Clauses of the First Amendment," read First Liberty Institute's letter, which was addressed to Port Wentworth Mayor Gary Norton and Maj. Bradwick Lee Sherrod, who serves as the city’s assistant police chief.

"Perhaps the city is still hoping this will go away." — Former Port Wentworth police officer Jacob Kersey

"The City of Port Wentworth and the Port Wentworth Police Department should issue a public statement committing to respect the First Amendment rights of its police officers and announce an official change of policy," the letter continued.

The letter also offered to provide legal advice to the Port Wentworth Police Department as it revises its policy regarding the private speech of its employees.

A spokesperson for First Liberty Institute told Fox News Digital they have yet to receive a response from the city as of Wednesday. "Perhaps the city is still hoping this will go away," Kersey told Fox News Digital.

The City of Port Wentworth did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment by time of publication.

Days after Kersey's resignation received national attention, Port Wentworth Police Chief Matthew W. Libby announced his retirement. There was no indication the abrupt announcement was related to Kersey, and the chief's retirement lists no specific reason for the decision.