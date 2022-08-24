Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Former Florida theme park worker convicted of attempting to meet minor for sex

Former Universal Orlando employee Dennis Lee Line, 51, faces maximum penalty of life in prison

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias
A former employee at an Orlando area theme park and Central Florida teacher was convicted this month of attempting to meet a minor for sex.

Dennis Lee Line, 51, of Winter Springs, faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years up to life in federal prison, a Department of Justice news release states.

Lee — a former Universal Orlando employee — taught at Oviedo High School for 18 years, ending in 2019, according to the New York Post. 

Lee met who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl on an online dating application on Feb. 9. Later that day, the 15-year-old girl — who was actually an undercover police officer — and Line began sending text messages to each other. In the text messages, Line initiated a discussion about sex and meeting later that night so that he could teach her about sex and perform oral sex on her, according to the release.

Mugshot of 51-year-old Dennis Lee Line.

Mugshot of 51-year-old Dennis Lee Line. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Line agreed to meet the 15-year-old girl in Orange County after he left his job at a theme park. Unbeknownst to Line, the 15-year-old girl was actually an undercover law enforcement officer. Line was arrested when he arrived at the meeting location.

The case was investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Orlando Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A sentencing date is scheduled for Nov. 2.   

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.