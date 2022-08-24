Former Florida theme park worker convicted of attempting to meet minor for sex

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former employee at an Orlando area theme park and Central Florida teacher was convicted this month of attempting to meet a minor for sex.

Dennis Lee Line, 51, of Winter Springs, faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years up to life in federal prison, a Department of Justice news release states.

Lee — a former Universal Orlando employee — taught at Oviedo High School for 18 years, ending in 2019, according to the New York Post.

Lee met who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl on an online dating application on Feb. 9. Later that day, the 15-year-old girl — who was actually an undercover police officer — and Line began sending text messages to each other. In the text messages, Line initiated a discussion about sex and meeting later that night so that he could teach her about sex and perform oral sex on her, according to the release.

Line agreed to meet the 15-year-old girl in Orange County after he left his job at a theme park. Unbeknownst to Line, the 15-year-old girl was actually an undercover law enforcement officer. Line was arrested when he arrived at the meeting location.

The case was investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Orlando Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A sentencing date is scheduled for Nov. 2.