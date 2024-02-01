Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Former Florida medical examiner investigator accused of swiping debit cards from death scenes

Darrell Reid allegedly uploaded the dead people's debit cards to Cash App and sent money to his girlfriend

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An investigator for a South Florida medical examiner’s office was arrested after he allegedly stole the debit card information of at least one deceased county resident, according to court records.

Darrell Reid, 38, of Pembroke Pines was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with three counts of fraudulent use of the personal identification of a deceased person and one count of fraudulent use of a debit card, according to arrest records. 

Reid allegedly stole debit card information from a dead person during an investigation and sent $450 to his girlfriend via Cash App. Police believe there could be other victims. 

Authorities were first alerted to Reid's alleged scheme when the daughter of a man who died in Broward County reached out to police after she noticed three suspicious charges on her dead father's Bank of America debit card, according to an arrest warrant and affidavit obtained by Fox 35.

TEXAS POLICE HUNT WOMAN ACCUSED OF DRUGGING, ROBBING MEN IN STRING OF INCIDENTS SINCE 2022

Darrell Reid, 38

Former Florida medical examiner investigator Darrell Reid is accused of stealing debit card info from dead residents. (Coral Springs Police)

The deceased man's daughter claimed no one had permission to use her father's debit card after his death, and she wanted to pursue criminal charges. 

Police said these transactions were listed on bank statements as three separate Cash App payments to a woman named Shanika Wright for $150 each.

Reid allegedly added the Bank of America debit card to his Cash App account on Oct. 21, 2023, less than two hours after he had left the scene. He allegedly used the Bank of America debit card three times to send $150 to Shanika Wright, before removing it from his account on Oct. 24, 2023.

Cash App logo displayed on a laptop screen

A Florida medical examiner investigator is accused of uploading a dead person's debit card info to his Cash App and sending money to his girlfriend.  (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Investigators also discovered other transactions connected to people who died in Broward County last year, one on Oct. 30 and the other on Nov. 6.

The information police received from Cash App revealed that 27 separate payment sources, including 25 debit or credit cards and two Cash App cards, were added to Reid's account from when his account was created in 2020 to Nov. 8, 2023, according to the affidavit.  

Police also linked Reid’s CashApp account to the credit card of a man who died in New York City in December 2022, the Sun-Sentinel reported. At the time, Reid was an investigator for the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the arrest affidavit.

"Due to the aforementioned facts of this investigation, there is probable cause to believe that Darrell Reid has committed the listed offenses as he has engaged in a pattern of repeatedly stealing debit and credit card numbers and from death scenes and cases he was entrusted with investigating," police told Fox 35.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

Which apps are collecting the most data on you?

According to Broward County online court records, Darrell Fernando Reid, 38, of Pembroke Pines, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with three counts of criminal use of a dead person’s identification and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

The investigation into these account holders is still active, and several subpoenas have been served to multiple banks, according to officials.

The Coral Springs Police Department believes there could be other victims. Anyone with information related to the investigation or suspects a late loved one may have been a victim, is encouraged to contact Sgt. Brian Koenig at Bkoenig@coralsprings.gov. 

According to online court records, Reid posted bail and a court date has yet to be set.