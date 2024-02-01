Texas police hunt woman accused of drugging, robbing men in string of incidents since 2022

Police in Austin, Texas, are searching for a woman accused of drugging and robbing men between January 2022 and December 2023.

The Austin Police Department's Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help identifying the woman, who allegedly drugged male victims and stole their credit cards and cellphones.

"The credit cards and cellphones were then used to commit over $75,000 in fraudulent purchases and transactions," the Austin Police Department said in a Wednesday press release.

The suspect would use banking applications on victims' phones and make physical purchases using their credit cards, police said.

AUSTIN POLICE STAFFING CRISIS CONTINUES TO STRETCH DEPARTMENT THIN, LEAVING SOME CALLS ON HOLD FOR HOURS

Several incidents involving the suspect have been reported between January 2022 and December 2023 in Austin's downtown Entertainment District.

'CALLOUS' SOROS-BACKED DA SLAMMED BY NEW GOP CHALLENGER OVER PROGRESSIVE ACTIVISM: 'HE SHOULD BE EMBARRASSED'

The suspect is described as a White female standing approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a heavy build, blonde hair and makeup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call APD's Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092 or submit tips anonymously on austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.