Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Texas police hunt woman accused of drugging, robbing men in string of incidents since 2022

The suspect used victims' stolen items to make more than $75K in purchases, Austin police say

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
Austin Police Department in shambles after 'Defund' movement prompts cop exodus Video

Austin Police Department in shambles after 'Defund' movement prompts cop exodus

Austin Police Association President Thomas Villarreal tells Fox News' Steve Doocy the Austin Police Department's struggle with staff shortages as crime surges in city.

Police in Austin, Texas, are searching for a woman accused of drugging and robbing men between January 2022 and December 2023.

The Austin Police Department's Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help identifying the woman, who allegedly drugged male victims and stole their credit cards and cellphones. 

"The credit cards and cellphones were then used to commit over $75,000 in fraudulent purchases and transactions," the Austin Police Department said in a Wednesday press release.

The suspect would use banking applications on victims' phones and make physical purchases using their credit cards, police said.

AUSTIN POLICE STAFFING CRISIS CONTINUES TO STRETCH DEPARTMENT THIN, LEAVING SOME CALLS ON HOLD FOR HOURS

Robbery suspect wanted by Austin police

Police in Austin, Texas, are searching for a suspect accused of drugging and robbing men between 2022 and 2023. (Austin PD)

Several incidents involving the suspect have been reported between January 2022 and December 2023 in Austin's downtown Entertainment District.

'CALLOUS' SOROS-BACKED DA SLAMMED BY NEW GOP CHALLENGER OVER PROGRESSIVE ACTIVISM: 'HE SHOULD BE EMBARRASSED'

The suspect is described as a White female standing approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a heavy build, blonde hair and makeup.

Robbery suspect wanted by Austin police

The suspect allegedly used the stolen items to make more than $75,000 in purchases. (Austin PD)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call APD's Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092 or submit tips anonymously on austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.