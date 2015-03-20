Former basketball star Charles Barkley offers to pay for funerals of Philadelphia carjacking victims

The man known to basketball fans around the world as "Sir Charles" has offered to perform a truly noble act, offering to pay for the funerals of three Philadelphia siblings who were killed Friday when a stolen van crashed into the fruit stand they and their mother were running to raise money for their church.

Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams disclosed Barkley's offer Monday at a press conference.

"Like most Philadelphians, many Americans and people across the world," Williams said, "[Barkley] wanted me to know that he wanted to pay for the funeral for these three children and I put him in touch with the family so he can do that."

Barkley has not spoken publicly about his apparent offer. The Alabama native played for the Philadelphia 76ers between 1984 and 1992 and was one of the most popular athletes in the city's history during his tenure. Since his retirement in 2000, Barkley has worked as an NBA analyst on TNT's broadcasts.

The crash in North Philadelphia killed Keiearra Williams, 15, Thomas Joseph Reed, 10, and Terrence Williams, 7. The children's mother, Keisha Williams, was critically injured and a neighbor suffered a broken ankle.

On Monday, Philadelphia police announced that Cornelius Crawford, 23, and Jonathan Rosa, 19 had been charged with second-degree murder, robbery, carjacking, sexual assault and other counts in connection with the tragedy.

Click for more from CBS Philly.