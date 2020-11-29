Flying back to Rhode Island after the holiday? Airport offering free COVID tests

People flying into T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island were given the option of a free coronavirus test this weekend as the state looks to prevent a surge in cases following Thanksgiving.

The voluntary, rapid tests were offered to anyone arriving at the airport in a roped area near the baggage claim. The free tests started Saturday and will continue through Monday.

The effort is being led by the state’s Department of Health and the Rhode Island National Guard. Results from the rapid tests are available in about 15 minutes.

Also, Gov. Gina Raimondo has implemented a two-week “pause” of the state’s reopening plans, beginning Monday, to curb a rise in cases. The halt will require businesses including theaters and indoor sports facilities to close, and it reduces capacity at restaurants and houses of worship. The state has set aside $100 million to help affected businesses and employees.

Rhode Island did not release any new virus data Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of daily new confirmed cases in Rhode Island has risen over the past two weeks from 735 on Nov. 13 to 850 on Nov. 27, according to the latest available data from The COVID Tracking Project.