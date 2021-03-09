Florida's young adults say they are getting vaccine without a doctor's note

Hundreds of cars packed into the FEMA-supported vaccination site at Miami Dade College North on Tuesday following reports that they were giving out shots to young people without a doctor's note.

Some federal sites in Florida have made the vaccine available to young teachers and other school workers instead of complying with Gov. Ron DeSantis' order to set a minimum age of 50. Some sites appear to be giving them out to anyone though.

Several young Floridians said they were able to get the vaccine Tuesday with just an ID.

Sebastian Davalos, 22, told WPLG that he doesn't have any underlying health conditions but still got a shot Tuesday.

"Register yourself, you get the vaccine," Davalos told the local news station. "It is as easy as that."

David Marquez, 28, told WPLG that he went to the site with his wife and 15-month-old daughter, and they just had to show their licenses to get the jab.

A similar scene occurred over the weekend at a FEMA site in Florida City when word spread that anyone could get a shot due to low demand.

Vaccines in Florida are only supposed to go to people 65 years of age or older, health care personnel, K-12 staff 50 years of age or older, law enforcement and firefighters 50 years of age or older, and anyone under 65 deemed medically vulnerable by a physician.

DeSantis said Monday that he is lowering the age to 60 or older starting next week amid softening demand.

According to Florida's latest numbers, 3,658,030 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

982,255 people 64 years or younger have been vaccinated, which represents about 27% of the total vaccinated population.