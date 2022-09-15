Expand / Collapse search
Lottery
Published

Florida's lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 14

Florida's lottery numbers for Cash4Life, Fantasy 5, and more

Associated Press
These Florida lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash4Life - 14-21-25-33-44, Cash Ball: 3

Fantasy 5 - 02-08-10-25-31

Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $256,000,000

Pick 2 Evening - 6-5, Fireball: 7

Pick 2 Midday - 6-9, Fireball: 3

Pick 3 Evening - 7-4-5, Fireball: 7

Pick 3 Midday - 8-6-1, Fireball: 3

Pick 4 Evening - 6-3-9-9, Fireball: 7

Pick 4 Midday - 8-8-3-2, Fireball: 3

Pick 5 Evening - 3-7-2-5-6, Fireball: 7

Pick 5 Midday - 4-9-7-4-1, Fireball: 3

Powerball - Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000