Florida's lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 14
Florida's lottery numbers for Cash4Life, Fantasy 5, and more
These Florida lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash4Life - 14-21-25-33-44, Cash Ball: 3
Fantasy 5 - 02-08-10-25-31
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $256,000,000
Pick 2 Evening - 6-5, Fireball: 7
Pick 2 Midday - 6-9, Fireball: 3
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Pick 3 Evening - 7-4-5, Fireball: 7
Pick 3 Midday - 8-6-1, Fireball: 3
Pick 4 Evening - 6-3-9-9, Fireball: 7
Pick 4 Midday - 8-8-3-2, Fireball: 3
Pick 5 Evening - 3-7-2-5-6, Fireball: 7
SHARKS SPOTTED NEAR FLORIDA SHORE AS SIGHTINGS CONTINUE: 'GET OUT OF THE WATER!'
Pick 5 Midday - 4-9-7-4-1, Fireball: 3
Powerball - Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000