Body of a Florida worker recovered after he was trapped in a hole at a construction site

The body of a worker has been found hours after he became trapped in a hole at a construction site in central Florida, officials said Thursday.

Rescue crews worked through the night after the worked got trapped around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Lady Lake which is near Orlando, officials said.

"On behalf of Lake County, we offer our condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them during this time," Lake County Fire Rescue Chief James Dickerson told news outlets..

An investigation is underway to determine how the worker became trapped.

No additional details were immediately available.