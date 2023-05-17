Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Florida woman tried to kidnap girl on Mother's Day because she was 'jealous,' police say

Florida police said the attempted Mother's Day kidnapping occurred when a woman and her 6-year-old daughter were leaving a church service

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Florida woman who tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl on Mother's Day attempted to take the child from her mom because she was jealous, authorities said. 

The mother and child had just left a church service in Daytona Beach when Salimah McCann, 30, approached them and tried to grab the child, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said. There was a struggle and McCann walked away without the girl. 

FLORIDA MAN FACES CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY STEALING 2 ENDANGERED TORTOISES FROM ZOO, 1 FOUND DEAD IN FREEZER

Florida attempted kidnapping

Salimah McCann, 30, faces charges related to an attempted kidnapping of a young girl in front of her mother on Mother's Day, police said.  (Volusia County jail)

McCann, a military veteran with a history of mental illness, told authorities what happened, Young said. 

"She admitted she was depressed as a result of it being Mother's Day," he said. "So seeing this mother and daughter walking together made her very jealous. "What she wanted to do was basically separate the two of them."

McCann was arrested and is charged with multiple crimes, including attempted kidnapping, battery on a law enforcement officer and violation of pretrial release. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.