Florida woman tried to kidnap girl on Mother's Day because she was 'jealous,' police say

A Florida woman who tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl on Mother's Day attempted to take the child from her mom because she was jealous, authorities said.

The mother and child had just left a church service in Daytona Beach when Salimah McCann, 30, approached them and tried to grab the child, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said. There was a struggle and McCann walked away without the girl.

McCann, a military veteran with a history of mental illness, told authorities what happened, Young said.

"She admitted she was depressed as a result of it being Mother's Day," he said. "So seeing this mother and daughter walking together made her very jealous. "What she wanted to do was basically separate the two of them."

McCann was arrested and is charged with multiple crimes, including attempted kidnapping, battery on a law enforcement officer and violation of pretrial release.