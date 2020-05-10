Florida woman in labor can’t make it past hospital entrance, security guard delivers baby

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

This baby just couldn’t wait.

A woman gave birth at the entrance to a Tampa, Fla., hospital, thanks to an assist from a quick-thinking security guard.

Philip Kalil was outside the main entrance of Tampa General Hospital on April 25, screening people for signs of coronavirus, when a man rushed out of a car and called for help, FOX13 Tampa reported.

"He said, 'Hey, help my wife, she's having a baby!'" Kalil told the station. "I said, 'OK. Let me get you a wheelchair.' He said, 'No, she's having the baby now.'"

Kalil radioed for help and rushed to help 27-year-old Vienna Garnett, who told the station she “already had her [the baby’s] head in my hands” when Kalil arrived.

"I said [to Vienna] 'Look, it's you and me,'" Kalil said. "I said 'push.’ She pushed and the baby came out."

But a strange silence alerted Kalil and Garnett that something was off.

"I was like, 'Well that's not right,'" Kalil said. "Mom said the cord was around her neck. I was like, 'Yup, I got it. Don't worry about it!'"

Kalil and Garnett both unwound the umbilical cord and the baby let out a healthy cry.

Garnett and her husband Andre welcomed their fourth child, Zariah Garnett, measuring 21 inches long and weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces, according to the station.

Kalil called his experience standing in for a doctor “humbling,” and told the station that anyone in his position would have stepped up and delivered.

“They were just another family coming to Tampa General for help,” he said. “And anybody in my shoes would have done the same thing.

“It was just my turn, just my turn,” he added.